Sechs Monate nach dem Release entfernt Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges seine Mikrotransaktionen

Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges ist mittlerweile über sechs Monate auf dem Markt und war im Schatten von Star Wars: Battlefront II eines der Spiele, die im Rahmen der Ende 2017 auflodernden Lootbox-Kontroverse oft genannt wurden. Ein halbes Jahr nach der Kontroverse werden demnächst alle Ingame-Transaktionen, die auf Basis von Echtgeld getätigt werden können, permanent aus dem Spiel entfernt.

Publisher Warner Bros. hat die Änderungen in einem Community-Post angekündigt und sagt darin:

The core promise of the Nemesis System is the ability to build relationships with your personal allies and enemies in a dynamic open world. While purchasing Orcs in the Market is more immediate and provides additional player options, we have come to realize that providing this choice risked undermining the heart of our game, the Nemesis System. It allows you to miss out on the awesome player stories you would have otherwise created, and it compromises those same stories even if you don’t buy anything. Simply being aware that they are available for purchase reduces the immersion in the world and takes away from the challenge of building your personal army and your fortresses. In order to fully restore the core promise of the Nemesis System, we’ll be permanently removing Gold, War Chests and the Market from Shadow of War. This means the option to purchase Gold with real-world money and the ability to gain Orc Followers from War Chests will be removed. There will be a specific amount of time given for players to utilize their unused Gold. If players have unused Gold by the end of the time allotted to spend it, any remaining Gold will be converted to in-game items.