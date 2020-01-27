Bericht: Konami hat zwei Silent Hill Games in Entwicklung

Konami plant Berichten zufolge, die Silent Hill Reihe mit gleich zwei neuen Games wiederzubeleben.

Twitter-Nutzer „Aesthetic Gamer“ (in der Vergangenheit schon Capcom Leaks korrekt wiedergegeben) behauptet, Publisher Konami habe sich vor wenigen Jahren an Entwickler gewandt und sie aufgefordert, Ideen zu entwickeln, um die Serie wieder zum Leben zu erwecken. Ein Spiel soll dabei wohl als „Soft-Reboot“ des Franchise hervorgegangen sein, während das andere ein episodisches Game ähnlich Until Dawn sein soll.

„In other news while I’m dropping this stuff, and I think I can talk about this, I’ll mention there is a couple new Silent Hill games in the works“, so Aesthetic Gamer auf Twitter. „Konami about two years ago reached out to various developers to pitch ideas for two Silent Hill games, one a soft-reboot of the franchise, the other an episodic TellTale/Until Dawn-style game to go alongside the reboot. I don’t know anything more than that though, but I sure do hope Konami’s given it the appropriate budget and found the right developer to make those games succeed.

„This is just a guess, but I’d say there’s a high chance one or both of those titles may be revealed this year, but we’ll see. I don’t actually know their plans or anything about these games other than their existence though, I don’t know much about the inner workings of Konami.“

Die Horror-Fanseite „Rely on Horror“ berichtet zudem, dass sie von einer „eigenen unabhängigen Quelle“ gehört habe, dass ein Silent Hill Projekt in Entwicklung ist.

Überraschenderweise soll Hideo Kojima wieder an einem Horror-Spiel arbeiten, welches das gruseligste Spiel werden soll. Dafür hat man angeblich den Silent Hill 2 Art Director Masahiro Ito geholt, der nun ein Kernmitglied eines neuen Horror-Projekts sein soll. Währenddessen hat Konami heimlich, still und leise erneut Markenschutz für die bereits ausgelaufene Marke „Silent Hill“ eingereicht.

As to make the scariest horror game, I’ll watch the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul. THE EYE is the Thai horror movie I rent when making PT but was too scary to finish watching. The package is scary so I rented the disc only. Will I be able to finish watching? pic.twitter.com/BVwPruUAvt — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 22, 2019

Und jetzt der Schock: Nach dem dramatischen und unschönen Split zwischen Hideo Kojima und Konami ist zu hören, dass sich beide Seiten in den letzten beiden Jahren wieder angenähert haben. Könnte Hideo Kojima vielleicht doch an einem neuen Silent Hill arbeiten?

Egal ob Kojima letztendlich ein neues Silent Hill leitet oder nicht, für Horror-Fans scheinen das alles sehr gute Nachrichten zu sein.