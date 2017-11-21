Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV VR-Erfahrung für PlayStation VR jetzt verfügbar
Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV, das Virtual Reality Erlebnis aus dem Final Fantasy XV Universum, steht ab sofort exklusiv für PlayStation VR zum Download im PlayStation Network zur Verfügung. Das Spiel basiert auf den überaus beliebten Angeleinlagen von Final Fantasy XV und lädt euch ein, mit Kronprinz Noctis und seinen Gefährten auf einen Angelausflug zu gehen.
Ihr könnt eure Angelexpertise im Story-Modus auf die Probe stellen und den Showdown mit der titelgebenden Bedrohung aus der Tiefe erleben. Im freien Angelmodus genießt ihr die Natur von Eos mit zahlreichen Herausforderungen.
Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV ist ab sofort exklusiv für PlayStation VR im PlayStation Store verfügbar:
https://store.playstation.com/de-de/product/EP0082-CUSA08629_00-FFXVVR0000000000