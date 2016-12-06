Bild(er): © Electronic Arts

X-Wing VR Mission für Star Wars: Battlefront jetzt für PSVR verfügbar

Star Wars-Fans mit PlayStation VR-Headset dürfen frohlocken, denn das neuste Update für Star Wars: Battlefront ist ab sofort verfügbar und beinhaltet außerdem die X-Wing VR Mission!

In der VR-Mission werdet ihr zum Piloten eines X-Wing und nehmt den Kampf gegen feindliche TIE Fighter auf. Wer von euch wollte nicht immer schon im Cockpit eines X-Wing Platz nehmen? Das Ganze hat eine Dauer von rund 15 Minuten und ist nur verfügbar, wenn ihr Star Wars: Battlefront besitzt.

Die X-Wing VR Mission ist nicht der erste VR-Inhalt im Star Wars-Universum. Auf Steam findet ihr mit „Trials on Tatooine“ bereits eine Star Wars-Erfahrung für HTC Vive. Die Star Wars: Battlefront X-Wing VR Mission ist jedoch PlayStation VR-exklusiv.

