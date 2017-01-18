The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild auf Wii U benötigt 3GB Installation

Der neue Zelda-Titel The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild erscheint nicht nur für Nintendos neue Switch-Konsole, sondern auch für die Wii U.

Wie nun aus der offiziellen Website von Nintendo hervorgeht, wird eine 3GB Installation auf der Wii U benötigt, wenn man die Disc-Version des Spiels verwendet. Auf Nintendo Switch benötigt ihr rund 14GB Speicherplatz.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild erscheint für Wii U und Nintendo Switch am 3. März 2017.